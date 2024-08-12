Earn Miles While You Save: Wio Bank And Etihad Guest Transform Fixed Deposits

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:02 AM

Imagine earning Etihad Guest Miles just by saving your money. Wio Personal, in collaboration with Etihad Guest, is making this dream a reality. This unique partnership allows you to earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile for every 1 dirham you deposit in an Etihad Guest Fixed Saving Space with Wio Personal. The best part? You receive your miles upfront, within just a few days of creating the fixed deposit.

A unique partnership

In a region where is a significant part of life, Wio Personal and Etihad Guest have joined forces to offer an exclusive benefit that no other bank provides on savings accounts. Traditionally, earning miles has been tied to credit card spending, requiring expenditure to accumulate a meaningful number of miles. Wio Personal changes this model by rewarding you for saving instead. This approach enhances your savings while bringing your travel goals closer, faster. With Wio Personal, your journey starts the moment you begin saving.

Addressing common financial challenges

Many people aspire to earn enough miles to make a difference in their travel plans. While traditional methods, such as spending on credit cards, can be an effective way to accumulate miles, the process may seem slow for some, depending on their spending habits. This can be particularly challenging for individuals who prefer to save rather than spend.

Immediate rewards

One of the most compelling aspects of this partnership is the immediate reward it offers. In the UAE, where travel plans are frequently made, Wio Personal ensures that you receive your Etihad Guest Miles within just a few days of your deposit. This feature allows you to start planning your travels without delay. The value offered by Wio Personal is unmatched, with a generous offer of earning 1 mile for every 1 dirham saved. This benefit sets Wio Personal apart from other banks and provides a substantial return on your savings. With the opportunity to earn up to 10 million Etihad Guest Miles, new account holders can quickly earn flights to amazing destinations, for example a return Business class flight to Rome or Tokyo from just 140,000 miles or a return Economy class flight to the Maldives or Istanbul for 30,000 Miles or Athens for 40,000 miles.

The Etihad Guest programme offers its members a customised experience, with the ability to earn Miles through flying, or spending with local partners. Etihad Guest members can choose to redeem their rewards for flights and holidays or spend in the Etihad Guest Reward shop and across a wide range of retail partners.

Easy and hassle-free

The process of earning miles is hassle-free. Simply deposit your savings, and watch your miles accumulate effortlessly. This straightforward approach makes it easy and convenient to save and earn rewards simultaneously.

Simple steps to start

Opening an Etihad Guest Fixed Saving Space with Wio Personal is simple. Choose the amount you want to save and the duration of the deposit. Once your deposit is made, your Etihad Guest Miles will be credited to your account within just days. These miles can then be used to book flights, upgrade seats, or enjoy a variety of rewards offered by Etihad Guest.

Why choose Wio Personal?

Wio Personal stands out by offering this unique incentive on savings. While other banks may provide mile-earning options through credit card spending, Wio Personal is the first to reward customers for fixed term saving. This approach not only makes it easier for you to achieve your travel goals but also encourages better financial habits, aligning with the UAE's vision of promoting financial literacy and well-being.

This partnership also provides a solution for those who prefer to save rather than spend, allowing them to accumulate miles in a way that suits their financial habits. Whether you're saving for the future or planning your next getaway, Wio Personal and Etihad Guest are changing the way you think about savings. With the Etihad Guest Fixed Saving Space, your savings not only grow but also bring you closer to your next adventure.

Start your journey with Wio Personal and Etihad Guest today, and see your savings take flight.