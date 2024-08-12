Qatar’s construction sector sees 36 percent monthly surge last month

(MENAFN) Qatar’s sector is experiencing robust growth, as evidenced by a remarkable 36 percent month-on-month increase in building permits for July. This surge, highlighted by the National Planning Council, signifies a notable acceleration in urban development, driven by significant investments from both the public and private sectors. The data on building permits is critical as it provides valuable insights into the sector's performance, which is a crucial component of Qatar's national economy.



This uptick in construction activity is in line with Qatar’s broader economic goals under the National Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a diversified and sustainable economy. Among the building permits issued, new constructions represented 36 percent of the total, with residential permits being particularly prominent. Villas dominated the new residential sector, comprising 86 percent of all new residential permits, underscoring a strong demand for single-family homes.



In the non-residential category, industrial buildings, including workshops and factories, led with 39 percent of the permits issued. This was followed by service infrastructure buildings at 28 percent and mosques at 16 percent, reflecting a balanced approach to development across various sectors. The Al-Rayyan municipality was the leading issuer of building permits, accounting for 26 percent of the total, followed by Doha and Al-Da’ayen with 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively.



Additionally, the issuance of building completion certificates provides further insight into the sector's progress, highlighting the ongoing advancements and achievements within Qatar's construction industry. This growth not only supports the country's immediate economic objectives but also aligns with long-term goals of sustainable urban development and economic diversification as outlined in Vision 2030.

