Australia signs agreement with US, UK on nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs

(MENAFN) On Monday, Australia announced the signing of a significant agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom to facilitate the exchange of nuclear secrets and materials. This deal is a pivotal development in Australia's plans to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines, following the tripartite AUKUS security pact established in 2021. The AUKUS accord aims to bolster defense capabilities and counteract Chinese military influence in the Pacific region by developing an Australian nuclear-powered submarine fleet and advancing joint warfighting technologies.



Australia's Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles highlighted the agreement's role in advancing the Royal Australian Navy's capabilities. He emphasized that while the deal paves the way for acquiring conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines, Australia is committed to maintaining the highest non-proliferation standards and has no intentions of pursuing nuclear weapons. The agreement, signed in Washington last week and presented to the Australian parliament on Monday, includes provisions for security arrangements regarding the transfer of sensitive nuclear material and expertise.



Under the agreement, the U.S. and the U.K. will send nuclear material in "complete, welded power units" for the submarines. Australia will manage the storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste generated from these units. The deal also stipulates that Australia will indemnify its partners against any liability related to nuclear risks associated with the transferred material.



China has expressed concerns about the AUKUS arrangement, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi warning during a visit to Australia in April that the agreement poses "serious nuclear proliferation risks." He argued that it conflicts with the South Pacific Treaty, which aims to maintain the region as a nuclear-free zone.

