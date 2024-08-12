Chile, Peru, Mexico Form Alliance To Tackle Grape Glut

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chile's O'Higgins region, grape producers from Chile, Peru, and Mexico crafted a decisive agreement at the Global Grape 2024.



Facing an oversaturated market, they resolved to form a global committee dedicated to enhancing table grape demand worldwide.



This committee will facilitate streamlined reporting, inventory management, and coordinate promotional events.



Promotion is central to their strategy, historically expanding markets. Decofrut's data shows urgency: global table grape exports hit 3.6 million tons between 2023 and 2024.







Chile and Peru alone accounted for 64% of these shipments from the Southern Hemisphere. However, despite their dominance, demand has not matched the burgeoning supply.



Currently, the United States serves as the primary market for these grapes, which has witnessed an 80% supply increase over the past two decades.



Yet, demand has grown by only 13% during the same period. This discrepancy has prompted a strategic shift towards China, a market with demonstrated potential for growth, as evidenced by Chile's cherry marketing success.



Ignacio Caballero from Frutas de Chile emphasized that understanding consumer expectations is crucial.



Consumers seek quality products available year-round, regardless of origin. This insight underpins the new marketing strategy, focusing on quality and consistent availability.



This alliance marks a significant shift from competition to collaboration. By uniting, these nations aim to stabilize the industry and ensure a sustainable future for grape producers.



They are moving beyond competing for market shares to collectively expanding the global market's reach.

