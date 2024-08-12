Glohab, Inc. Unveils INCABLOCKTM Construction System: A Game-Changer In Fire-Resistant Housing For The West Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, CA, MEXICO, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glohab, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary INCABLOCKTM System. This groundbreaking system represents a significant leap forward in construction technology, designed to address the growing need for safer, more resilient solutions.



Glohab has secured exclusive rights to the U.S. Patent for the "Block Construction System" and all related technologies. The INCABLOCKTM system features an innovative interlocking block design that eliminates the need for traditional mortar. Engineered to endure extreme conditions, including fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes, this system offers unmatched safety and durability.



In contrast to conventional concrete blocks, which require mortar and often result in rigid, disaster-prone structures, INCABLOCKTM blocks fit seamlessly together in a modular format. Built-in dilatation joints enhance the structure's resilience and adaptability. The versatility of the INCABLOCKTM system extends to various applications, including walls, fences, residential homes, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. It comes equipped with pre-installed electrical, phone, and cable boxes, pre-cut holes for plumbing and gas, and specialized end blocks for easy installation of doors and windows. The system includes various modular designs – such as corner (L), intersection (T), stretcher, half blocks, and finish blocks – and can be customized with different materials and strength properties to suit specific needs.



Daniel Correa, CEO of Glohab, notes,“The devastating impacts of recent fires, like the Camp Fire and the Park Fire, underscore the urgent need for non-combustible construction materials. The INCABLOCKTM system is a significant advancement in this regard.”



Glohab is expanding its reach through licensing agreements in the U.S. and internationally. The company plans to offer a licensing program for masonry producers and a range of kit houses for developers and DIY enthusiasts. This expansion aligns with the growing interest in prefab and modular housing solutions.



“INCABLOCKTM represents a major breakthrough in construction technology,” says Daniel Correa.“We are engaging with leading architectural firms and look forward to launching a dedicated signature line soon. This system will provide vital solutions for communities affected by recent natural disasters across the U.S.”



