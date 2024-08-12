Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent grew 24% year-on-year to US$ 150 million

(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) - Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “ABC” - today announces its financial results for H1 2024.

Bank ABC continued its strong performance with an H1 net profit of US$150 million, a 24% growth over the corresponding period last year, driven by a 10% increase year on year (YOY) in total operating income from core business growth and higher average asset volumes, after absorbing the impact of EGP depreciation, underpinned by both operating expenses and cost of credit being well controlled. The Group’s balance sheet strength was also maintained, with capital and liquidity ratios at robust levels, while total assets reached US$44 billion.

During the period, Bank ABC received a number of prestigious industry awards, including ‘Best Trade Finance Bank in the Middle East’ by GTR, ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in Bahrain’ by Global Finance, and ‘Bahrain’s Best Digital Bank’ by Euromoney. In addition, ila, Bank ABC’s digital mobile-only retail bank, was named the ‘Fastest-Growing Digital Bank in MENA Central’ by Mastercard and the ‘Best Digital Bank in Bahrain’ by MEED.

Moreover, the Bank was recognised for its leading role in several landmark transactions, notably ‘Global Sukuk Deal of the Year’ for the US$1 billion Sukuk issuance for Energy Development Oman and ‘Global Sukuk Deal of the Year’ for the US$1 billion Sukuk issuance for the Ministry of Finance & National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bank ABC's Group Chairman, Mr. Saddek Omar El Kaber remarked, “The Group has continued its excellent performance throughout the first half of the year, which reflects its broad- based business model that leverages market opportunities across the Group’s international franchise. The Group’s balance sheet remains healthy and robust, with strong capital and liquidity ratios. The accelerated implementation of our strategy positions the Group for additional growth momentum during the rest of the year, as we further anchor our position as “MENA’s International Bank of the Future.”

Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:

Q2 2024 Performance Highlights

 Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q2 2024 was US$75 million, 23% higher compared to US$61 million reported for the same period last year.

 Earnings per share for the period was US$0.024, compared to US$0.020 in the same period last year.

 Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was affected primarily by the devaluation of Brazilian Real against the US$, and changes in the fair valuations of our bond portfolio during the quarter. Net effect of these on total comprehensive income was a negative of US$28 million compared to a positive US$110 million, reported for the same period last year.

 Total operating income for Q2 2024 was US$331 million, 6% higher compared to US$312 million reported for the same period last year.

H1 2024 Performance Highlights

 Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for H1 2024 was US$150 million, a growth of 24% compared to US$121 million reported last year, driven by a combination of core business growth across many markets, higher average asset volumes and steady cost of credit.

 Earnings per share for the period was US$0.046, compared to US$0.036 in the same period last year.

 Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was affected by the devaluation of Egyptian pound and Brazilian Real against the US$. Net impact of these on the total comprehensive income was a negative of US$56 million, compared to a positive US$109 million reported during the same period last year (when the currencies remained broadly stable).

 Total operating income for H1 2024 was US$674 million, 10% higher compared to US$611 million reported last year, reflecting broad based growth across almost all the core markets.

Balance Sheet

 Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,173 million, compared to US$4,300 million reported at the 2023 year-end, 3% lower after absorbing dividend payments and the impact of EGP and BRL devaluation.

 Total assets stood at US$44.3 billion at the end of the period, as compared to US$43.9 billion reported at the 2023 year-end, an increase of 1% driven by core business and growth, balance sheet optimization and portfolio management actions.

 Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 14.5%, of which CET1 at 12.8%. LCR and NSFR at 233% and 123% respectively.

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides retail banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.



The full set of financial statements and the press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC websites. Further details are provided in the Investor Highlights Presentation published on Bank ABC’s website:





