Netherlands Donates 100 Bicycles To Community In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Philanthropists from the Netherlands have donated 100 bicycles to the Novovorontsovka community in the Kherson region, which lacks transportation.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Novovorontsovka community received 100 bicycles from the Netherlands for Ukraine initiative. Lack of is a significant problem for local residents. Therefore, this assistance will greatly enhance the community's capacity," the statement said.

As noted, the bicycles are intended for use by teachers, doctors, volunteers and critical services workers, which will greatly facilitate their daily work and movement.

Photo: Kherson RMA / Telegram