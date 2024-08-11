عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Hits The Sea Of Okhotsk

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Hits The Sea Of Okhotsk


8/11/2024 3:05:49 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 8:35 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Sea of Okhotsk, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday, August 10.

According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 7.28am UAE time.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It can also be noted that on Friday, August 9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 that struck New Zealand was recorded by stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network.


The quake occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, it said.

Meanwhile, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.

ALSO READ:

  • Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes New Zealand
  • UAE warns citizens in Japan due to tsunami alert issued after earthquake
  • Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Tokyo after Japan issues megaquake advisory
  • Japan 'megaquake' advisory after tremor injures eight

MENAFN11082024000049011007ID1108542238


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search