On Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifted Actress Yacht, 100 Iphone And More; Read On

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, presently incarcerated

in a Delhi jail, reportedly gave actress Jacqueline Fernandez a boat named after her for her birthday. In a message to Jacqueline, who celebrates her birthday on Sunday (Aug 11),

Sukesh disclosed that the boat, titled "Lady Jacqueline," was the same one she chose in 2021. Sukesh promised her that the boat will be delivered this month, with all taxes paid, making it completely genuine.

On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a passionate letter to convey his love and appreciation for the actress. Sukesh greeted Jacqueline as "My Baby Girl, My Bomma," and wished her a very happy birthday, blessed her with success, health, and all her wishes for the year. He stated that despite their physical separation, their thoughts and spirits are still united.

Sukesh explained that he prepared a unique birthday gift for her, recognising her interest in animal welfare and assisting needy people. To honour this, he made a Rs 15 crore gift to the welfare of landslip victims in Wayanad, Kerala, as well as 300 houses for families impacted by the catastrophe.

He insisted that no monetary present, whether a plane, boat, Birkin bag, or diamond, could offer her as much delight as helping others. To assure her delight, Sukesh sent a whole team to collaborate with the Kerala government to carry out these promises.

Sukesh said how much he missed her, pledging to make up for all the anguish he caused and looked forward to celebrating August 11th, 2025, together in a 'Romeo and Juliet' way. He concluded his letter by offering 100 'iPhone 15 Pro' prizes to her followers as a thank you for your support, with winners chosen from YouTube by his staff. He also noted their mutual love of beaches and sailing, emphasising the yacht as a symbol of their desire to spend time together on the ocean.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested on May 29, 2015, on allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, is still facing legal obstacles. His arrest also breached the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Depositors' Interests (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month, Sukesh is still detained due to multiple other unresolved charges against him, putting him behind bars while the legal procedures continue.