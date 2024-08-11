(MENAFN) German-made military equipment has reemerged in Russia's Kursk Region, a site famously known for one of the largest battles of World War II, as part of Ukraine's latest offensive, according to a report by Bild. The German tabloid highlighted recent videos showing Ukrainian forces utilizing several Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in their operations, which began early Tuesday.



The footage, released by the Russian Defense Ministry, depicts the Marder vehicles being targeted and destroyed by Russian kamikaze drones. On Thursday morning, the shared a showing the destruction of at least three Marder IFVs, which were struck while navigating dirt roads and forested areas in the Kursk Region.



Bild journalist Julian Ropcke noted on X (formerly Twitter) that these Marder vehicles were hit within a few kilometers of the border, with the Ukrainian forces having deployed them without sufficient air defense, leading to their swift destruction.



The deployment of German-made weapons in the current conflict has elicited a varied response in Germany. Markus Faber, the head of the German parliament’s Defense Committee, remarked that once weapons are supplied to Ukraine, they no longer bear German ownership but become part of the Ukrainian arsenal. He also referred to both Ukraine and Russia's territories as a “war zone,” indicating no particular concern over the use of these weapons in the ongoing conflict.

