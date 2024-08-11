Iraq contemplates legalizing kids marriages

(MENAFN) Iraq’s parliament has moved forward with proposed amendments to its family law that could legalize child marriages, passing the first reading of the bill amidst considerable controversy. If enacted, the legislation would lower the minimum age for marriage to 15, subject to religious rules, and empower Muslim clerics to finalize marriage contracts outside the court system. This change has raised alarms among human rights advocates, who warn that it could undermine women’s and girls’ rights and exacerbate sectarian tensions in the country.



The proposed amendments had previously been shelved in late July due to strong opposition from several lawmakers and widespread public disapproval. However, the bill resurfaced in an August 4 session after receiving significant backing from Shiite political groups, which currently hold a dominant position in the Iraqi parliament.



The bill seeks to modify the 1959 law, which had been considered progressive by integrating various sects' rules. This move, however, has been met with resistance from Islamic authorities, according to constitutional expert Zaid al-Ali, who spoke to AFP.



Public backlash against the proposed changes was evident when protesters gathered at Tahrir Square in Baghdad in July, voicing their opposition. Activists have announced plans for further demonstrations, reflecting ongoing concern over the bill.



Raed al-Maliki, the MP behind the amendments, has defended the proposed changes, rejecting claims that they would permit the marriage of minors. He argued that the objections stem from a “malicious agenda” aimed at denying a significant segment of the Iraqi population the right to have their personal status governed by their own religious beliefs.



The debate over the bill highlights the broader issues of legal and cultural tensions in Iraq, particularly regarding personal rights and religious influence in governance.

