Colin Huang rises to become China's richest man, outstanding longtime billionaire leaders

Colin Huang, the founder of BDD Holdings and the driving force behind the popular platforms Timo and Pindio, has ascended to the top of China's wealth rankings. At 44, Huang's fortune is now estimated at USD48.6 billion, placing him ahead of Zhong Shanshan, the owner of Nongfu Spring Beverage, who had held the title of China's richest person since April 2021. This remarkable achievement also makes Huang the 25th richest individual globally. Huang's rise marks a significant milestone in his journey from a promising mathematician in Hangzhou to a former Google employee in China, and ultimately, to the founder of one of the world's most successful e-commerce ventures.



Trailing behind Huang in China's billionaire rankings is Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma, who leads Tencent Group, a technology giant that owns WeChat, the app often referred to as the “everything app” in China. In fourth place is Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, the company behind the globally popular app TikTok. Huang's success story is particularly noteworthy given his relatively recent entry into the e-commerce market. He founded Pinduo in 2015, which quickly grew into one of China's most formidable e-commerce empires, challenging established players like Alibaba. The platform’s global counterpart, Timo, launched in the United States in 2022, rapidly gaining traction with consumers drawn to its ultra-low-cost goods, manufactured and shipped from China.



Despite its relatively recent expansion into Europe, Timo has already captured a significant market share, with approximately 75 million monthly active users across the region. However, the platform's rapid success has not come without controversy. It has faced accusations of engaging in unfair business practices and maintaining lax safety standards, raising concerns about its operational ethics. Nevertheless, Huang's ability to build a global e-commerce powerhouse from the ground up has solidified his position as a leading figure in the tech and retail sectors, both in China and internationally.



