Where is Saint Martin's Island? 7 unique things about this Virgin Land

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saint Martin's Island is a small island located in the Bay of Bengal, near the southeastern coast of Bangladesh. It's part of the Saint Martin's Archipelago and is known for its natural beauty and serene environment. Here are 7 unique things about this island

Saint Martin's Island, located in the Bay of Bengal near Bangladesh, is a pristine and serene destination. 7 unique things to know about this virgin island

Saint Martin's Island is home to the only coral reef in Bangladesh. The coral reefs here are rich in marine biodiversity, including various species of corals, fish, other marine

The island boasts stunning white sandy beaches with crystal-clear waters. The most popular beach, called "Cox's Bazar Beach," offers breathtaking views

The island's waters are frequented by diverse marine species, including sea turtles, migratory birds. The shallow waters around island make it great spot for snorkeling and diving

Saint Martin's Island is free from motor vehicles. The primary modes of transportation are bicycles and electric rickshaws, contributing to the island's tranquil atmosphere

The island offers some of the most spectacular sunset views, with the sun setting over the Bay of Bengal, creating a mesmerizing and picturesque scene

The island's local population primarily consists of indigenous people known for their traditional fishing practices. Visitors can enjoy local seafood, traditional Bengali cuisine

The island is part of a conservation project aimed at preserving its unique ecosystem. Efforts include protecting coral reefs and maintaining sustainable tourism practices