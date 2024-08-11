The Ultimate Everyday Bag: Miraggio’s bestseller Denice bag, Reimagined to be your daily companion

(MENAFN- elsol) New Delhi, 8th August, 2024: Miraggio, the renowned handbag brand known for its innovation, sophistication, and versatility, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated relaunch of its iconic Denice bag, now back and better than ever as Denice 2.0.



Miraggio’s Denice 2.0 collection blends advanced design with valuable user input, highlighting Miraggio’s commitment to customer focus by actively listening to user needs to create a bag that is both stylish and perfectly suited for your dynamic life. By incorporating customer feedback, Miraggio has refreshed the iconic Denice bag, enhancing its durability and functionality.



Featuring a detachable strap for versatile shoulder or crossbody wear, the Denice 2.0 ensures you make a statement whether at the office or out for dinner. Its pebble-grained exterior, chic hangtag, and durable base studs enhance its sophistication, making it your ideal companion for conquering the day. The structured tote is detailed with edge trim and a secure zipper closure, while the spacious interior accommodates a 14” laptop and includes card slots, slip pockets, a zipper pocket, pen slots, and a key holder for effortless organization.

Every detail of this new iteration has been meticulously crafted to enhance practicality without sacrificing elegance. Featuring a secure zipper closure and a carefully considered design, Denice 2.0 combines chic aesthetics with maximum functionality to complement every unique style.

Speaking on the launch, Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO, Miraggio said, "The Denice 2.0 embodies our mission to continuously innovate and respond to our customers' needs. By enhancing the features based on their feedback, we've created a bag that’s not only stylish but also incredibly practical for everyday use. We are proud to offer a product that truly resonates with our customers’s lifestyles.”





MENAFN11082024007767016666ID1108541029