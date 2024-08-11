Amir Congratulates President Of Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations on Friday to President of the Republic of Singapore H E Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore H E Lawrence Wong on the occasion of his country's National Day.