Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 11: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 11th of August 2024

The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 11 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,615 and ₹6,946 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,615

₹6,595 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 52,960 ₹ 52,760 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 66,150 ₹65,950 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹ 6,946

₹ 6,925 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 55,568

₹ 55,400 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 69,460

₹ 69,250 (Yesterday)

