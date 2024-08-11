UTSAV Exhibition MMRDA BKC: A Glorious Start with 10k+ Visitors, Prominent Influencers, and Leading Brands Stealing the Show

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 10th August 2024: Utsav Exhibition (Consumer, Interior & Furniture Expo) at MMRDA BKC delighted more than 10,000 visitors on its opening day with a grand showcase of premium brands and the presence of prominent content creators. Organized by Expo India Exhibition Pvt Ltd, a stalwart in the exhibition industry for over 25 years, the event has become the epicenter of the International Furniture, Home Decor & Consumer Exhibition, boasting an extensive range of products from kitchenware and appliances to lifestyle, fashion, and health products.



The exhibition, which started on August 9th and will conclude on August 15th, 2024, has already garnered widespread attention and praise. As one of Maharashtra's largest trade fair events, Utsav has attracted participants from diverse industries, creating a dynamic platform for interaction and commerce.



Ace journalist and renowned content creator Rajveer Singh (@rv.13.rajveer on Instagram) immersed himself in the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors and organizers to gain insights into the showcased brands and the overall event experience.



Utsav Exhibition witnessed visitors and also brands interacting & clicking pictures with several prominent instagram content creators who attended the exhibition on August 9th. These creators included Bollywood actress @leslietripathy26, Award winning photographer @roshankamble__ and some very creative & renowned influencers like @foodiekashif @crazy_busy_mom @_krithikuttathil @dr.rheee @made.in.mumbai @mumbai.bucketlist @craftymum_newbie @bombayjunktion @mrs_gennie_ @worklife_always @the_momster @reenatotlani @divyamitmishra2701 @foodfascination_ @_dazzling_diva @shripadmarathe7 and @theultimatediva_vaibhavi.



The exhibition also featured an impressive lineup of exhibitors, showcasing renowned brands such as Shree Guruji Products, Kytes India, Andros India, Ruchira Exports, Ammarzo, Rajasthan Hastakala Bedsheets, Orient Ceramics, Hakim Afghan Dryfruits from Afghanistan, D’Sunnar Jewellery, Being You Cosmetics, Rajasthani Jewellery, Shabreen Designer, Usha International, Dimple Creation, Jutie Pie, Mangalam Organics, Fashion Icon, Humaira Collection, Mojari Master, Punjabi Jutti, Nature’s Bell, Timeless Treasure, Magic Steam Iron, Cristalli Jewellery, Nakshi Art, Jimmy Bags, Swad Foods, Supreme Foods, Borges India, Sunpure Oil, Chitale Bandhu, Gadre Foods, Home Interiors, Comfy Living, INWOFU, PureWoods Furniture, Om Artifacts, SpaceMagic, Carpet Home Décor, Aasif Handicraft, Vintage Art, Chisti Marble, Devis Modular Kitchen, Indian Handicraft, Veer Fitness, and Godrej Security Solutions.



Rajveer's interactions with Utsav's Organisers, Mr Javed (Director), Kruti Galia, Bini Prajapati, and Altaf Shaikh, revealed their gratitude to visitors and exhibitors for making the exhibition a resounding success. With over 10,000 visitors on the opening day, the event witnessed families flocking in for a delightful shopping experience.



As Utsav Exhibition enters its final week, exclusive and exciting offers tempt you to visit the exhibition for purchasing unique products. Attendees are encouraged to experience the excellence showcased by premium brands. With huge discounts on a diverse range of products catering to various lifestyle needs, the exhibition promises an unparalleled shopping experience for all.



One more exciting week awaits you to grab the opportunity to visit Utsav Exhibition at BKC, MMRDA Grounds, near Asian Heart Hospital, from 12 noon to 9 pm.



