Father And His Son Killed In Overnight Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A father and his son have been killed in an overnight enemy attack on Ukraine's central Kyiv region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Missile debris fell on private residential buildings in the Brovary district overnight. Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more -- a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son – were trapped under the rubble of a building. Unfortunately, during a search and rescue operation, they were found dead," the post said.

