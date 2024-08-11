Father And His Son Killed In Overnight Attack On Kyiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A father and his son have been killed in an overnight enemy attack on Ukraine's central Kyiv region.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Missile debris fell on private residential buildings in the Brovary district overnight. Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more -- a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son – were trapped under the rubble of a building. Unfortunately, during a search and rescue operation, they were found dead," the post said.
