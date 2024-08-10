Palestine's Presidency, Arab Countries Deplore Israel Occupation Bombing Of Gaza School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian presidency and a number of Arab countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan, expressed, Saturday, in the strongest terms, their condemnation of Israeli bombardment of a Gaza school displaced people that led to the martyrdom of dozens and many injuries.

In addition, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Egypt's Al-Azhar institution deplored this crime.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidential spokesman, said in a news statement this crime comes in continuation of daily massacres committed by Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

These crimes confirm Israeli occupation endeavors to annihilate Palestinians through the policy of collective massacres and daily killings amid international silence, he noted.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced continued Israeli attacks against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip in an unprecedented violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The ministry called for a unified international position protecting Palestinian people in the Strip and putting an end to the chain of targeting civilians.

Israel's continued and deliberate attacks against civilians amid mediation efforts for a ceasefire are real evidence of the absence of Israeli occupation political to end this fierce war, it added.

Egypt affirmed continuing its diplomatic efforts and contacts with all influential parties internationally to ensure the aces of humanitarian aid to the Strip by all means, it stated.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Ministry renewed its call for an urgent international investigation into Israeli occupation ongoing targeting of schools and shelters of those displaced.

The ministry called on the international community to fully protect the displaced and prevent Israeli occupation from carrying out its plans aiming to compel them to displacement from the Strip and comply Israel with international laws.

Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement the need to stop the mass massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza, which is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster because of Israeli occupation ongoing violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

Furthermore, Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah expressed his country's condemnation of Israel occupation violation of international law and international humanitarian law in light of the failure of a decisive international position deterring the atrocity of Israeli occupation and compelling it to respect international law and halt its aggression on Gaza.

The targeting, which comes at a time when meditators seek to resume talks for prisoners exchange leading to a permanent ceasefire, is an indicator of Israeli occupation endeavors to obstruct efforts of mediation, he added.

In a statement, Oman's Foreign Ministry affirmed the Sultanate's unwavering position supporting the Palestinian cause, Palestinians' right to defend themselves, and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Targeting the school is a new crime added to the heinous crimes committed by Israeli occupation against Palestinian people, it added.

These Arab countries affirmed their firm stance towards the fair Palestinian cause, Palestinians' legitimate rights and the establishment of an independent state on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

