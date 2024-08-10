Minister Of Agriculture Commits To Supporting Livestock Industry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, the of and Land Reclamation, has met with the board of directors of the Egyptian Milk Producers Association (EMPA) to discuss future strategies for enhancing production, developing livestock farms, and overcoming challenges.

During the Saturday meeting, the government's efforts to boost livestock production and improve animal wealth were highlighted. Initiatives, in collaboration with banks, aim to provide the necessary financing for owners and milk collection centres to upgrade their operations to meet international standards.

The Minister emphasised improving the genetic traits of livestock to increase meat and milk production. Additionally, there are ongoing initiatives to enhance milk collection centres, provide veterinary care for livestock farms, and streamline licensing procedures while adhering to biosafety regulations.

Farouk assured that the Ministry of Agriculture is fully committed to supporting livestock production, including dairy farming, to ensure quality, achieve food security, and safeguard public health.

He also stressed the importance of food processing and value addition to dairy products, which contributes to boosting national income, reducing imports, and increasing farmers' and dairy producers' incomes.

In conclusion, the Minister directed a thorough study of obstacles faced by livestock farmers and producers, with a focus on overcoming these challenges and simplifying procedures to preserve this vital industry.

The meeting was attended by Mostafa El-Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Magdy Abdallah, Head of the Sector of Authorities and the Minister's Office; Momtaz Shahin, Head of the General Authority for Veterinary Services; and Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Camel Development Sector.



