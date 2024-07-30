Snoop Dogg Launches First Coffee Shop, Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.), In Amsterdam

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is the second S.W.E.D. location this summer and marks a global expansion of the franchise

AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned mega-artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg proudly announces the official opening of his first coffeeshop, Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.), located at Marnixstraat 333, 1016 TC Amsterdam. Following the successful launch of his first S.W.E.D. store in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Amsterdam location represents a significant step in the global expansion of the S.W.E.D. The coffee shop brings Snoop's signature style and passion for cannabis culture to a city celebrated just as much for its cannabis cafes as it is for its famed canals.

S.W.E.D.'s interior features impressive homages to founder Snoop Dogg, such as a banquette with a giant golden Doberman statue and transparent Westside symbol.

S.W.E.D. is more than just a coffee shop; it is a cultural hub that embodies Snoop Dogg's vision of a premium cannabis experience. The shop features a unique blend of high-quality products, exclusive strains, artisanal edibles, and top-tier cannabis accessories, all handpicked by Snoop himself. Visitors can expect an atmosphere that celebrates both the rich history and the vibrant future of cannabis culture.

"Amsterdam has always embraced cannabis, and so have I," said Snoop Dogg. "It's only right that I bring S.W.E.D. global to this iconic city that understands the joy of great cannabis and a good time."

Situated in the bustling and picturesque area of Marnixstraat, S.W.E.D. is easily accessible and nestled in a prime location known for its vibrant nightlife and cultural significance. The coffee shop spans two floors, offering a spacious and inviting environment for guests.

The ground floor welcomes visitors with a modern and sleek design, featuring a well-stocked retail area where customers can browse and purchase a variety of cannabis products. Comfortable seating areas are available for those who wish to enjoy their purchases in a relaxed and stylish setting. The decor includes striking graffiti art, including iconic images and phrases associated with Snoop Dogg, giving the space a unique and urban feel.

The basement level is designed to enhance the social experience, with additional seating and a cozy lounge area perfect for gatherings. This floor also includes a special section dedicated to hosting exclusive product launches, making it a dynamic space that reflects Snoop Dogg's energetic and creative spirit. The walls are adorned with more custom artwork, providing an immersive and visually stimulating environment.

S.W.E.D. will officially open its doors to the public on August 1, 2024. All are invited to visit and experience the unique offerings and ambiance that S.W.E.D. provides.

About S.W.E.D.

Smoke Weed Everyday (S.W.E.D.) is not your average cannabis store. With locations in Los Angeles and Amsterdam, each store celebrates the intersection of cannabis and music, reflecting the passion of its founder, Snoop Dogg. A globally recognized artist and entrepreneur, Snoop has been a long-time advocate for the legalization and responsible use of cannabis. With multiple successful ventures in the cannabis industry, Snoop Dogg continues to push the boundaries and create innovative products and experiences for cannabis enthusiasts around the world.

