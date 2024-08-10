Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of School In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's bombing of a school sheltering displaced people east of Gaza city, which led to dozens of martyrs and injured, and deemed it as horrific massacre and brutal crime against defenseless civilians and a flagrant infringement of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council 2601.

In a statement on Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's call for conducting an urgent international investigation by dispatching independent UN investigators to probe the ongoing targeting by Israeli occupation forces of schools and shelters for displaced people, calling on the international community to provide full protection for the displaced people and prevent the occupation forces from carrying out its schemes aimed at forcibly displacing them from the Strip, in addition to compelling the occupation to abide by international laws.

The ministry underscored the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

