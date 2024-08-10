Brazil Plane Crash Kills 61 In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Brazil have reported the crash of an airplane carrying 61 in the state of São Paulo.

International media, citing Brazilian authorities, reported that the passenger plane crashed on Friday, August 9th, in a residential area of São Paulo, Brazil, killing all 61 people on board.

Authorities have not provided details about any casualties in the area where the plane crashed. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft suffered the accident in the town of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo.

Eyewitnesses stated that no local residents were killed or injured in the incident.

The airline“Voepass” announced that the aircraft was en route to São Paulo's“Guarulhos” International Airport and had 57 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash.

It is worth mentioning that flight tracking data shows that the crashed plane belonged to the airline“Voepass” and was an ATR 72 twin-engine aircraft. The plane fell from an altitude of 17,000 feet within a minute at 1:30 PM local time.

This tragic incident has highlighted the dangers of air travel, particularly in challenging weather conditions or technical issues. While the loss of life is deeply saddening, it is fortunate that no local residents were harmed.

The investigation into the cause of the crash will be crucial in preventing similar accidents in the future.

