Amir Sends Condolences To The President Of Brazil

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, for the of a plane crash in the town of Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo.

