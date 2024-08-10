Amir Sends Condolences To The President Of Brazil
Date
8/10/2024 5:25:39 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, for the victims of a plane crash in the town of Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo.
