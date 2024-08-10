Aju Alex Stands By His Comments On Mohanlal's Visit To Wayanad, Says He Will File Complaint With Military

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: YouTuber Aju Alex, who was arrested and released on bail for making derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, has stated that he stands by his comments and has no regrets. He also claimed that many people in Kerala share his opinion about Mohanlal's visit to the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.



Aju Alex, also known by the name of his Youtube 'Chekuthan', was arrested following complaint filed by Siddique, General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Calling Mohanlal's visit unnecessary, Aju said the actor wasted the valuable time of the military and it was a publicity stunt.

"I will continue to express my opinions openly on 'Chekuthan' and other pages. Many people in Kerala share the same opinion as me about Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad. However, I admit that the words I used were not appropriate. Although the words I used were not right, I stand by what I said. I will file a complaint against Mohanlal with the military. The presence of trained personnel is what is needed in disaster situations. Mohanlal wasted the precious time of the military, which is meant to save lives. I removed the video only after the police asked me to," Aju Alex said.



"If a military officer had visited, not many people would have gathered there. But since it was a celebrity, people gathered and took selfies, which is why it became an issue," he added.

"Not only that, but the photos taken in this manner were also posted on Mohanlal's Facebook page. None of this should have happened. After the police filed a case against me, it was spread that I was in hiding. Police took further action after I came to the station. Pictures of me behind bars at the police station were circulated, among many other things," Aju claimed.

Aju Alex's channel, "Chekuthan", has gained a significant following for its reaction videos and commentary on various topics, including cinema and social issues.

His comments had sparked a lot of controversy, with many people coming out in support of Mohanlal.

