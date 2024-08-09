Brazil Plane Crash: Horrifying Footage Shows Aircraft With 62 People Falling Out Of Sky
8/9/2024 11:48:51 PM
Aug 10 (BBC) – A plane has crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 62 people on board.
The twin-engine turboprop plane was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to the main airport in São Paulo city when it came down in the town of Vinhedo, the Voepass airline said.
Footage circulating on social media showed a plane descending vertically, spiralling as it fell.
The plane was carrying 58 passengers and four crew. Local authorities said there were no survivors.
