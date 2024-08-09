Thousands Swarm Indo-Bangladesh Border In Bengal In Attempt To Enter India BSF On Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the wake of violent unrest in Bangladesh following former Prime Hasina's ouster amid protests over the quota system, hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals are swarming the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar of West Bengal. Facing prosecution, the Bangladeshis tried to enter the Indian side on Friday, August 9, triggering high alert.

Footage from the Indian side captured hundreds of people gathering and shouting slogans, as Bangladeshi patrolled close by.

Ikramul Haque, a local from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal told news agency ANI that while there were thousands swarming the borders, the crowd has thinned over time.

“Around 9-9.30 am, a few people from Bangladesh gathered at the border and tried to infiltrate into India. Many of them are still there. The crowd has thinned out a little now, though. Their arrival in India all of a sudden is not possible. There is a protocol for it. There is a large presence of the BSF,” he said.

In view of the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh and fearing infiltration attempts, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a committee that is to be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

| Sheikh Hasina's asylum efforts falter: Ex- PM eyes refuge in UAE, Europe

Meanwhile, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju in a letter mentioned that“a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI” has been constituted.

Amit Shah also posted on X and said,“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).”

| 'Convinced her to leave, mob would have...': Sheikh Hasina's son

"The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," Amit Shah said.

(With agency inputs)