(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peripheral neuropathy size is estimated to grow by USD 447.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

4.36%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of peripheral neuropathy

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

strong drug pipeline. However,

side effects of medications used for peripheral neuropathy

side effects of medications used for peripheral neuropathy poses a challenge. Key market players include Apotex Inc., ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC., AstraZeneca Plc, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global peripheral neuropathy treatment market 2024-2028

Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 447.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Apotex Inc., ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC., AstraZeneca Plc, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is poised for growth due to the strong pipeline of drugs from key vendors. These drugs, currently undergoing clinical trials, include WinSanTor, Inc.'s WST-057 (completed Phase I), Astellas Pharma's ASP3662 (Phase II), AstraZeneca Plc's MEDI7352 (Phase I), Diabetic nephropathy's unnamed molecule (Phase III), and Octapharma AG's Panzyga (Phase III). These drugs offer different mechanisms and approaches, expanding treatment options for peripheral neuropathy patients and altering market dynamics. This pipeline will significantly impact the market during the forecast period, fueling growth.



The Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of nerves-related disorders such as weakness, numbness, and pain in hands and feet. Chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, cancer, and hypothyroidism are major systemic causes leading to peripheral neuropathy. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy are key areas of focus. Pharmacological therapies like Venlafaxine and Memantine are in use, while Non-pharmacological interventions such as physiotherapy and nutritional supplements are gaining popularity. Pipeline products from clinical trials are expected to expand the market. Acute neurological disturbances require immediate attention, while chronic cases may require long-term management. Non-opioids and antidepressants are common drug formulations. The geriatric and obese populations are at higher risk. Early clinical assessment through laboratory testing, electrodiagnostic studies, and nerve biopsy is crucial for effective treatment. Life-threatening disorders like circulation issues, digestion problems, urination difficulties, and cancer deaths require urgent attention. Radiotherapy and physical injury are other causes. Toxic causes include metabolic imbalances and nutritional deficiencies.



Market

Challenges



ai_dominating_segment_factor_new The Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market faces significant challenges due to various conditions causing peripheral nerve damage. Diabetic foot ulcers and peripheral arterial diseases, including claudication, pose a major burden. New treatments like Plasmid DNA therapy and Gene therapy show promise, but require regulatory approval and high costs. Neuromuscular and muscle diseases, chronic wounds, and coronary artery disease also contribute to market growth. Pain relievers and anti-seizure medications offer relief, but have side-effects. Adherence rates to treatments remain low due to complex regimens, toxic exposures, hereditary disorders, and chemotherapy treatments. Epidemiology data indicates a large patient population, driving demand for treatments in specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and homecare settings. Systemic diseases and medications, as well as hereditary disorders and side-effects, increase mortality. Immunoglobulins, oral, and parenteral therapies offer alternatives, but their availability and accessibility vary.

Segment Overview



This peripheral neuropathy treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Diabetic peripheral neuropathy

1.2 Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy 1.3 Others



2.1 Pharmacological therapies 2.2 Non pharmacological therapies



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Research Analysis

Peripheral neuropathy is a nerve disorder characterized by weakness, numbness, and pain in the hands and feet. It can also affect other areas of the body, including the digestive system and urinary functions. The condition is often linked to various underlying conditions, such as physical injury, trauma, autoimmune diseases, hormonal imbalance, kidney disorders, liver disorders, and cancers. The geriatric and obese populations are particularly susceptible to peripheral neuropathy. Treatment options include pain relievers, anti-seizure medications, physical therapy, immunoglobulins, and both oral and parenteral medications. Homecare and specialty clinics, as well as hospital pharmacies, offer various treatment modalities for peripheral neuropathy patients.

Market Research Overview

Peripheral neuropathy is a neurological condition characterized by weakness, numbness, and pain in the hands and feet caused by damage to the nerves in the peripheral nervous system, which connects the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. This condition can also affect other body functions such as digestion, urination, circulation, and even lead to life-threatening disorders. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and hypothyroidism are common systemic causes of peripheral neuropathy. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy are two common types. Pharmacological therapies such as Venlafaxine and Memantine, as well as non-pharmacological therapies, are used to manage symptoms. Pipeline products, including Plasmid DNA therapy and Gene therapy, are under clinical trial for potential treatments. Various causes of peripheral neuropathy include metabolic causes like diabetes mellitus, nutritional deficiencies, toxic causes, and autoimmune diseases. Clinical assessment, laboratory testing, electrodiagnostic studies, and nerve biopsy are used for diagnosis. Acute neurological disturbances require immediate medical attention. Non-opioids, antidepressants, drug formulations, and physical therapy are among the treatment options. The geriatric and obese populations are at higher risk, as are those with physical injury, trauma, hormonal imbalance, kidney or liver disorders, cancers, benign tumors, infections, and diabetic foot ulcers. Treatment may be administered in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, or through homecare, specialty clinics, hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, or retail pharmacy. Peripheral arterial diseases, such as claudication and ischemic diseases, can also lead to peripheral neuropathy. Pain relievers and anti-seizure medications may be used to manage symptoms. Neurodegenerative disorders, neuromuscular diseases, muscle diseases, chronic wounds, and peripheral arterial diseases are other conditions that can contribute to peripheral neuropathy.

