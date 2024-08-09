Euronews TV Channel Airs Reportage Highlighting Azerbaijan's Gabala District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Euronews TV in partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board has aired a reportage "Simple pleasures in Gabala: From 2000-year-old kebabs to mountain quad bike rides," Azernews reports.

In this episode of "Explore Azerbaijan", Euronews reporter Anca Ulea is immersed in the culture and nature of Gabala, a verdant region nestled in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains.

Her journey begins in the village of Chukhur Gabala, where she discovers the ruins of the ancient capital of Caucasian Albania.

"Archaeologists have been excavating the site for nearly a century, unearthing artefacts that shed light on how advanced the ancient civilisation really was.

One of the most remarkable discoveries is a system of underground pipes dating back to the 8th century AD, which historians believe were used for irrigation or canalisation.

The large excavation site in Chukhur Gabala also features well-preserved pottery, bones belonging to domestic animals and an ancient oven that strongly resembles the modern Azeri tandir oven," the author said.

The reportage also showcases the diverse culinary heritage of Gabala district.

"Gabala's culinary traditions draw inspiration from this rich history, and Anca visits local restaurant Soyuq Bulaq to learn more about the 2000-year-old technique used to make dasharasi kebab, which translates to "kebab"cooked between stones.

This unique dish is also known as "thunder stone kebab," because it can only be made with stones that have been struck by lightning."

Euronews reporter also shares her impressions with the viewers using the services provided for summer tourism in the tourism recreation complex.

"After lunch, Anca visits Tufandag Mountain Resort to take in the fresh air on a quad bike. She marvels at the sweeping views and gets a rush of adrenaline as she speeds up and down the mountain, enjoying a new perspective of the resort's ski slopes in the hot summer sun," the article said.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr