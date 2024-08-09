Euronews TV Channel Airs Reportage Highlighting Azerbaijan's Gabala District
The Euronews TV channel in partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism
Board has aired a reportage "Simple pleasures in Gabala:
From 2000-year-old kebabs to mountain quad bike rides,"
Azernews reports.
In this episode of "Explore Azerbaijan", Euronews reporter Anca
Ulea is immersed in the culture and nature of Gabala, a verdant
region nestled in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains.
Her journey begins in the village of Chukhur Gabala, where she
discovers the ruins of the ancient capital of Caucasian
Albania.
"Archaeologists have been excavating the site for nearly a
century, unearthing artefacts that shed light on how advanced the
ancient civilisation really was.
One of the most remarkable discoveries is a system of
underground pipes dating back to the 8th century AD, which
historians believe were used for irrigation or canalisation.
The large excavation site in Chukhur Gabala also features
well-preserved pottery, bones belonging to domestic animals and an
ancient oven that strongly resembles the modern Azeri tandir oven,"
the author said.
The reportage also showcases the diverse culinary heritage of
Gabala district.
"Gabala's culinary traditions draw inspiration from this rich
history, and Anca visits local restaurant Soyuq Bulaq to learn more
about the 2000-year-old technique used to make dasharasi kebab,
which translates to "kebab"cooked between stones.
This unique dish is also known as "thunder stone kebab," because
it can only be made with stones that have been struck by
lightning."
Euronews reporter also shares her impressions with the viewers
using the services provided for summer tourism in the tourism
recreation complex.
"After lunch, Anca visits Tufandag Mountain Resort to take in
the fresh air on a quad bike. She marvels at the sweeping views and
gets a rush of adrenaline as she speeds up and down the mountain,
enjoying a new perspective of the resort's ski slopes in the hot
summer sun," the article said.
