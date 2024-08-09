On Paris Getaway, Malaika Visits Napoleon's Tomb At Les Invalides

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress-model Malaika Arora, who is currently on a vacation to Paris, has shared a peek into her holiday, giving glimpses of her visit to Napoleon's tomb at Les Invalides.

Malaika took to Instagram Stories where shared a series of pictures from her Paris getaway.

One snap shows the portrait of Jesus Christ from inside the Dome Des Invalides, Tombeau De Napoleon.

Napoleon's tomb contains his remains following their repatriation to France from Saint Helena in 1840, at the initiative of King Louis Philippe I and his Adolphe Thiers.

She also shared a picture of a sword from the museum.

Malaika enjoyed her lunch at Gigi restaurant in Paris. She also attended the Paris Olympics and cheered for Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver in javelin throw on Thursday night.

On the work front, Malaika has been the judge on reality shows like 'Nach Baliye', 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Perfect Bride', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'India's Got Talent', 'India's Next Top Model', 'MTV Supermodel of the Year', and 'India's Best Dancer'.

She also appeared in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, wives of actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan (divorced), respectively.

Best known for her dance performance in the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the 1998 film 'Dil Se..' directed by Mani Ratnam, and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, Malaika also featured in the show 'Moving in With Malaika'.

On the personal front, Malaika tied the knot with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998. However, the couple announced divorce on May 11, 2017. They have a son named Arhaan Khan.