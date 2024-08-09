Azerbaijan Olympic House In Paris Hosts Gathering With Medal-Winning Athletes

Azerbaijani athletes, who have claimed Olympic medals, have
visited Azerbaijan Olympic House, which operates as part of the
Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,Deputy
Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, Azerbaijani
Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Secretary General of
Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev as well
as a number of the Olympic and World champions, foreign officials,
Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches attended the event.
Carlos Yulo, the Philippines's two-time Olympic champion, who
also joined the event, shared his impressions on his victory with
the Azerbaijani Olympic team.
The participants cheered Gasim Magomedov and Hasrat Jafarov, who
bagged silver and bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
The event participants were presented with the editions,
highlighting the Azerbaijani culture, the country's Olympic
history, as well as its athletes taking part in the Olympic
Games.
A documentary highlighting the history of the Olympic Movement
in Azerbaijan was screened as part of the event.
Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during
the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes
at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.
Azerbaijan currently has five medals: judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions.
Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver medal,
Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won a bronze medal, and
boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), having reached the final, secured
a silver medal.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr