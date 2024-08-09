Historic Smith Tower And Butler Garage Acquired By Local Ownership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seattle-based

GT Capital, Freestone Capital Management and Evergreen Ventures, along with prominent Seattle families, investing in the future of downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark transaction that underscores the enduring appeal of Seattle's historic architecture and optimism for the future of downtown, Smith Tower and Butler Garage have been acquired by a group of local investors led by Seattle-based

GT Capital. The new ownership group also includes prominent Seattle families and local firms Freestone Capital Management and Evergreen Ventures (alternative investment arm of Evergreen Gavekal).

Smith Tower, the vision of industrialist L.C. Smith, has been standing proudly since 1914 as Seattle's first skyscraper. The 42-story building, known for its distinctive neoclassical design and stunning views from the renowned Observatory, has long been a symbol of Seattle's innovative spirit.

The Butler Garage, a key component of the transaction, provides essential safe and secure parking in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

GT Capital and its partners bring a wealth of experience in revitalizing commercial and residential properties throughout the Pacific Northwest. Their vision for the Smith Tower includes preserving the unique charm of Smith Tower while building market-ready modern office spaces, providing additional security services, and

reimagining the retail, culinary and tourist experience that celebrates Seattle's dynamic history.

"This investment is a testament to our core belief that the future of the City of Seattle, along with the people who live and work here is very bright," said Joe Razore, Founding Principal, GT Capital. "Over the past few months, we've witnessed a positive shift in leasing momentum and believe it will continue as business leaders encourage in-person employee collaboration and the City officials prioritize public safety as a critical component to downtown Seattle's recovery."

"As a firm with deep roots in Seattle, we are incredibly excited to add one of the city's most iconic buildings to the Freestone Real Estate Fund," said Gary Furukawa, Freestone Capital's founder and Chief Investment Officer. "We believe this acquisition will be an incredible opportunity and look forward to leveraging GT Capital's deep domain expertise to enhance Smith Tower's operations and development."

"Our new cost basis gives us the ability to offer tenants the most competitive terms in the city," added Razore. "Smith Tower is a pillar of the Seattle skyline with incredible views and all the modern-day conveniences. We're fortunate to take over a building that already has an extensive amenity package, including a 22nd floor tenant lounge and roof deck, the state-of-the-art fitness center and cardio studio, and the full-time security and concierge. We're open for business and are committed to providing "best in class" experience with very attractive terms for our tenants."

Damon McCartney and Lauren Hallgrimson with Broderick Group will handle the office leasing for Smith Tower.

About GT Capital

Founded in 2010, GT Capital is a real estate holding company specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of commercial and residential properties across the Pacific Northwest.

The GT team has more than 100 years of combined experience, bridging three development cycles. Since inception, GT has successfully acquired or developed approximately 3 million SF of commercial properties and over 1,400 residential units.

Extensive local market experience, deep-rooted industry relationships, and comprehensive and complementary skill sets allow GT to execute across various asset types, taking advantage of wherever opportunities may arise in the market at any given point in time. GT's long track record and highly diversified portfolio are evidence of the team's ability to successfully target, acquire, and operate at a high level, irrespective of asset type.



About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm with $10.5 billion in assets under management. Freestone brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Freestone has offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at freestonecapital .

About Evergreen Gavekal

Founded in 1983 Evergreen

Gavekal

is an independent investment advisor, with offices along the West Coast. Evergreen provides comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net-worth individuals, trustees, businesses, and foundations, offering investments, tax, and financial planning all under one roof. The firm also operates a multi-family office that serves Ultra High Net-Worth families who require specialized wealth solutions. Additionally, Evergreen operates an alternative investment division, Evergreen Ventures, that focuses on making non-public investments into Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Private Credit. Learn more about Evergreen Gavekal at evergreengavekal .

