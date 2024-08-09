Parliament Session 2024: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session.

The current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Friday.

During the session, the Finance Bill was passed.

A bill to amend the Waqf law was also introduced and referred to a joint committee of Parliament amid protests over its provisions.

Read Also Rajya Sabha Takes Up Three Bills On Jammu And Kashmir Rajya Sabha Approves Rs 1-Lakh Crore Budget For J&K For FY'21

Birla said the productivity of the House was above 130 per cent.