Natural Grocers® Releases Limited-Edition Pecan Caramel Pie Gourmet Coffee To Commemorate Company's 69Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company expands premium-quality house brand with new Fair Trade CertifiedTM

and organic flavor of ground coffee

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August is a month that inspires everyone to gobble up

the last, tastiest bits of summer. Summer nostalgia seems to burn the brightest in August. From the sounds of kids splashing in a pool, to peaceful nights with starry skies and the calming buzz of insects, to backyard get-togethers with family and friends and sweet summer treats...like pie! To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Natural Grocers® proudly introduces a limited-edition Pecan Caramel Pie coffee to its collection of Natural Grocers® Brand Products. Fair Trade CertifiedTM and organic, this Always AffordableSM ground gourmet coffee is on sale ($6.99/10 oz) August 9 - September 7, 2024, while supplies last.[i]

Customers can stock up now and enjoy this toasty addition long after summer has passed.

Continue Reading

Fair Trade Certified and organic, Natural Grocers' limited-edition coffee is on sale 8/9-9/7/2024, while supplies last.

To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Natural Grocers® proudly introduces a limited-edition Pecan Caramel Pie coffee to its Natural Grocers® Brand Products collection.

Post this





HAVE YOUR PIE & DRINK IT TOO

Sustainability, quality and community are behind every Natural Grocers Brand Product, including this limited-edition variety of

Pecan Caramel Pie flavored coffee. The company is committed to source 100% organic and Fair Trade Certified coffee for its private label brand and was the first national private label grocery line to execute to this high standard challenge since 2018.[ii]



"Our 2024 Anniversary Coffee is from the same trusted supplier that has provided our entire selection of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee ," said

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "It comes in BPA-free bags, and is certified organic and fair trade, from an employee-owned company which has demonstrated the same enthusiasm for taking care of their neighbors as they do for making great coffee since 1935."

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

The 2024 Anniversary coffee blend is one of twelve variations of the company's decadent, yet affordably-priced house brand coffees, each supporting the effort to expand the

Natural Grocers Brand Products

line.



Roasted in the USA from Globally Sourced Coffee Beans

Made from 100 % Arabica Beans

Organic and Fair Trade Certified

Made with Natural Flavors

No Artificial Flavorings, Colors, Additives or Preservatives Added

Available in 10 oz. Packaged in BPA-Free Bags

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Established in 2016, the house brand presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards by

clicking here . Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Product Line include items such as three new flavors of Baked Organic Dog Treats , an entire collection of vegan, gluten-free and Fair Trade Certified Castile Soaps and eight scrumptious varieties of Organic Cereal . Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable PricesSM to the house brand line, including three new varieties of frozen pizzas and additional seasonal flavored coffees, expected in stores this fall.



Click here

for a media kit featuring the new 2024 Anniversary Coffee, courtesy of Natural Grocers. To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact

Katie Macarelli:

[email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit



for more information and store locations.



[i]

Offer available from 8/09/2024 to 9/7/2024 and is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] For more information on the Fair TradeTM Certified Sustainable Coffee Challenge, visit .

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.