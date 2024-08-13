Payal Malik HOSPITALISED: Armaan Malik's First Wife's BP Dropped

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Payal Malik entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in June of this year, along with her husband, Armaan and his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Kritika shared some update on Payal 's

Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, is ill. Kritika, Malik's second wife, posted a YouTube on Tuesday revealing that Payal was hospitalised after feeling sick at home.

Kritika said Payal's pulse jumped and blood pressure plummeted, worrying the family.

A doctor told Payal to stay in the hospital after she was abducted. Her ECG was abnormal. Therefore, a cardiologist was contacted.

Kritika said various tests have been done and findings are pending.

Payal Malik, Armaan, and Kritika entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 in June.

Payal was removed first, but Armaan left during the last week. Kritika was a Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist.

The three were hated for the controversial reality program and accused of advocating polygamy. After her expulsion, Payal wanted to divorce Armaan.

