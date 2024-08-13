عربي


Broccoli To Berries: 7 Foods That Help In Maintaining Hormones

8/13/2024 9:00:26 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maintaining balanced hormone levels is crucial for overall health and well-being. Natural foods can play a significant role in supporting hormonal balance by providing essential nutrients and reducing inflammation. Here are seven foods that can help keep your hormones in check and promote a healthy endocrine system

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in magnesium, which plays a crucial role in hormone regulation. Magnesium helps manage insulin levels and supports adrenal function


Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats reduce inflammation and support hormone production by promoting healthy cell membranes


Avocados are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and potassium. They help maintain healthy hormone levels by supporting the production of hormones like estrogen and progesterone

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts seeds are rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber. They support hormone balance by providing the building blocks for hormone production and reducing inflammation


Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are high in antioxidants and vitamins that support endocrine health


Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates and vitamins like vitamin A. They help regulate insulin levels and support healthy adrenal glands


Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower contain compounds that support liver detoxification. This process is vital for breaking down excess hormones

