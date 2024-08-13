Selection of Yahya Sinwar as general president of Hamas fuels considerable debate

(MENAFN) The selection of Yahya Sinwar as the general president of Hamas has fueled considerable debate and curiosity about the mechanics of his leadership, particularly under the intense scrutiny of Israeli forces. Sinwar, who has been identified as a key strategist behind the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, is reportedly operating from a concealed location, skillfully evading attempts by Israel to capture him.



According to sources within Hamas, only a small, highly trusted group is aware of Sinwar’s precise location. This tight-knit circle functions as a crucial intermediary, maintaining communication between Sinwar and the broader Hamas leadership. Their role is vital for facilitating both strategic discussions and decision-making processes.



A senior insider revealed that despite the heightened security challenges, Sinwar has managed to sustain communication with his movement. This process, however, is complex and time-consuming. Sinwar uses indirect methods to transmit his directives, which are typically sent out every two weeks or monthly. These instructions are often delivered in the form of handwritten notes or printed documents bearing his signature. The exact means of how these communications are delivered remains highly confidential.



The sources indicate that Sinwar’s approach to communication involves a meticulously secretive system, relying on manual delivery methods. This elaborate arrangement reflects the intricate security measures surrounding his leadership role, as he continues to direct Hamas operations while remaining a prime target for Israeli intelligence and military efforts.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548663