Bus Collision In Turkiye Kills 9 People

General/ International/ World countries Ankara, August 09 (QNA) - A bus colliding with a bridge near the Turkish capital Ankara led to the death of nine people and 26 others. Anadolu Agency reported that the reasons for the accident was yet to be clear, and that the injured were transported to a hospital. (QNA)

