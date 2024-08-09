SAMPCO COMPANIES TO ACQUIRE PAK-IT DISPLAYS, LLC
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampco
Inc.
is
excited to
announce
that
it
has
acquired
Pak-it Displays,
LLC,
a
leading
privately owned point of purchase display company based in Bensalem, PA.
Pak-it Displays, a 63-year-old point of purchase display company designs and manufactures innovative
Continue Reading
retail displays
and
store fixtures
for
various industries,
including
Food
and
Beverage, Retail, Home Improvement, Automotive, and Healthcare.
Sampco Inc. is excited to announce that it has acquired Pak-it Displays, LLC, a privately owned POP display company.
Post this
Michael Ryan, CEO of Sampco, expressed his enthusiasm, stating - "Integrating Pak-it into the Sampco family will allow us to share their impressive display design and manufacturing expertise with our Sampco and Qualprint customers. We also aim to significantly expand Pak-It's capabilities for its own clients. We believe this will be a win-win-win for all our companies."
Qualprint
is
a
boutique commercial
printer
acquired by
Sampco
in
2019,
which
was
founded in 1963. It has grown from serving local printing customers to becoming an internationally recognized, award-winning business serving the printing needs of customers globally.
Sampco is a brand-building marketing company headquartered in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, "Helping Brands Win the Moment" by producing superior physical branding and marketing samples
in
the
building
materials
market.
Founded
by
Michael
Ryan
in
1986, Sampco
is
a
leader in the building materials sample marketing space, serving companies like GAF, Dal Tile, CertainTeed, IKO, General Shale, Norandex Siding, Sika, and many others. Sampco employs 300 people across 5 states.
For
more
information,
please
visit:
|
Contact:
|
Emily Ryan,
|
|
Sampco
Inc.
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
(413) 822-4279
SOURCE Sampco Companies
MENAFN09082024003732001241ID1108536916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.