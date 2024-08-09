SAMPCO COMPANIES TO ACQUIRE PAK-IT DISPLAYS, LLC

Pak-it Displays, a 63-year-old point of purchase display company designs and manufactures innovative

retail displays

and

store fixtures

for

various industries,

including

Food

and

Beverage, Retail, Home Improvement, Automotive, and Healthcare.

Sampco Inc. is excited to announce that it has acquired Pak-it Displays, LLC, a privately owned POP display company.

Michael Ryan, CEO of Sampco, expressed his enthusiasm, stating - "Integrating Pak-it into the Sampco family will allow us to share their impressive display design and manufacturing expertise with our Sampco and Qualprint customers. We also aim to significantly expand Pak-It's capabilities for its own clients. We believe this will be a win-win-win for all our companies."

Qualprint

is

a

boutique commercial

printer

acquired by

Sampco

in

2019,

which

was

founded in 1963. It has grown from serving local printing customers to becoming an internationally recognized, award-winning business serving the printing needs of customers globally.

Sampco is a brand-building marketing company headquartered in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, "Helping Brands Win the Moment" by producing superior physical branding and marketing samples

in

the

building

materials

market.

Founded

by

Michael

Ryan

in

1986, Sampco

is

a

leader in the building materials sample marketing space, serving companies like GAF, Dal Tile, CertainTeed, IKO, General Shale, Norandex Siding, Sika, and many others. Sampco employs 300 people across 5 states.

For

more

information,

please

