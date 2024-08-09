Today, DOST Agency Celebrates Its 6Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
The Sustainable and Operative Social Provision Agency (DOST),
established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 9,
2018, is turning 6 years old, Azernews
reports.
The DOST concept, which was initiated by First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva, is one of the important achievements of the
social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years. This
concept ensures the provision of 159 social services in 15
directions in the fields of labor, employment, disability,
rehabilitation, social protection, and social security from a
single window, on modern and flexible, fully transparent
mechanisms, by citizen satisfaction.
President Ilham Aliyev said, "Our policy is almost reflected in
DOST centers - reform, innovation, fight against corruption,
bribery, new technologies, involvement of young people in these
works, activities of volunteers. These centers reflect the face of
modern Azerbaijan, and our country should develop in this way.
"Modernity, innovation, reforms, the large participation of young
people in these works will serve the development of our country,"
he stressed.
According to information provided by the Public Relations
Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the
Population, seven DOST Centers have been established so far in
Baku, Absheron, and Barda districts. Additionally, a "Smart DOST"
service point has been set up in Agali village of Zangilan, and a
branch of the Karabakh Regional DOST Center has been opened in
Shusha.
Over the past period, more than 2.8 million citizens have been
served at DOST centers, with a citizen satisfaction rate of 98.2
percent. The "DOST Call Center 142" handled approximately 6 million
citizen inquiries during this time.
Currently, project, repair, and construction works are underway
to establish the DOST service network in Nakhchivan, Guba,
Sabirabad, Sumgait, Ganja, and Masalli. A total of 17 new Regional
DOST Centers and 55 DOST branches are planned.
The DOST concept, a new initiative from Azerbaijan, has received
high praise internationally and has been recognized as one of the
advanced practices in social innovation. The DOST Agency has been
awarded over 30 international awards and certificates, including
special awards from the European Social Network, the International
Social Security Association, and the International Pension and
Social Funds Association.
In the "EU Business Environment Report 2021," DOST centers were
highlighted as one of the three leading reforms in Azerbaijan. The
number of countries interested in learning from and applying the
DOST experience, recognized by the UN as "Innovative Public Service
Solutions," is growing, and experience is being shared with these
countries.
The "Volunteer DOST" program has played a significant role in
expanding the volunteer movement in Azerbaijan. Approximately
120,000 applications were submitted to the program in the past
period, with more than 5,200 individuals participating. The
"Volunteer DOST" program has also received several international
awards, including winning the "Global HR Summit 2023" international
competition.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108536850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.