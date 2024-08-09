World's Tallest Digital NBC Olympics Logo Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Team USA Skyscraper Salute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World's Tallest Digital NBC Olympic Logo Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Team USA Skyscraper Salute (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

NBC-6 South Florida / WTVJ and Royal Palm Companies Ignite NBC Logo, Official Olympic Flag, Olympic Torch, Olympian Montage, Stars & Stripes Display

- Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the XXXIII Olympiad, The World's Tallest Digital NBC Olympics logo, the NBC-6 South Florida Insignia, an Enormous Electronic Olympic Torch, a Fluttering Olympic Flag, a Moving Mosaic of Olympian images, and a Supersized Stars and Stripes display are lighting-up the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Supercharging Skyline

NBC-6 South Florida / WTVJ and the Royal Palm Companies -- developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper -- are supercharging Miami's skyline with a tribute to America's Olympians.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount superstructure features the tallest and most technology-advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

“We are lighting-up the Paramount Miami Worldcenter as a salute to the 592 Team USA members,” says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies -- developer of the $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

“This is a beacon of unification," says Kodsi. "This is a way for Americans to get behind Team USA, whose members include 75 athletes with ties to Florida.”

Kodsi, a 1991 graduate of the University of Miami Herbert School of Business, adds, "It is especially exciting to light-up the tower in recognition of the accomplishments of the 13 current U-of-M students and graduates competiting in Paris."

NBC-6 South Florida

Sara Ahmad-Visomirski, Vice President of Creative Services and Community Relations at NBC-6 South Florida, says the TV station was approached by the Royal Palm Companies to collaborate on the production of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter Olympic Tower Lighting.

“We immediately recognized this as a distinguished opportunity,” says Ahmad-Visomirski.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is not a commercial billboard. So, appearing on the famous skyscraper is considered an invitation-only honor.”

She continues,“This is an unparalleled occasion to parade our classic American brand, while conveying community spirit and national pride.”

NBC-6 Insignia | Olympic Flag

The high-rise illuminates nightly with a glistening NBC Olympics and NBC-6 South Florida logos.

The building also ignites a wafting Olympic flag.

Olympian Montage

Across Paramount's Skydeck facade appears a 300-foot-wide massive montage of Olympic athlete images -- representing the 32 sports played during The Games.

Stars & Stripes

Inscribed into Paramount's rooftop crown is an array of five-pointed white stars emblazoned against a floating field of blue.

The stars are underscored by 13 red and white stripes, rippling through Paramount's center column.

Center Column

Also appearing in the center column are the shimmering phrases,“2024 Olympics;”“Go Team USA;” and the traditional,“USA, USA” chant.

Olympian Stats

About 10,500 Olympians from 206 countries are competing in Paris, site of the Olympics, through August 11.

Florida is the state with the most 2024 American athletes in Paris.

Seventy-Five 2024 Olympians have ties to Florida.

According to the United States Olympic Committee, 47 are natives.

While there are 143 U.S. Olympians born in California, independent news reports estimate the number of 2024 Team USA members who still have ties to the state is about 70.

Florida Olympians

Florida's Olympic roster includes 13 athletes from the University of Miami and 43 from the University of Florida.

Some of the most-notable Olympians with ties to Florida include swimmers, Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke of Gainesville; gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik of Sarasota; water polo player, Ashleigh Johnson of Miami; basketball player Bam Adebayo of the NBA's Miami Heat; and tennis superstar Coco Gauff of Delray Beach.

Skyscraper Lighting System

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system consists of five-miles of wires connected to 13,400 light-emitting-diodes, which are embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass,” explains Kodsi.

“The $3-million lighting system, which can create 16-million color combinations, took a team of 12 technicians three-years to design and install.”

He adds,“The nightly electrical utility bill is about $34.00.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the 10th tallest building south of New York City.

If measured horizontally, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter is about two-and-a-half football fields long, according to Kodsi.

“Whether you are coming to Miami via car, train, airplane or cruise ship, when you see Paramount, you know you've arrived,” says Kodsi.

“When we light-up Paramount it brings an extra dose of magic to the 'Magic City'.”

Royal Palm Companies

Royal Palm Companies is amongst Florida's preeminent real estate development firms with a $5-Billion portfolio of past, present, and in-the-pipeline projects.

Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $6-Billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America's Second-Largest Real Estate Development.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is considered the world's most heavily-amenitized residential high-rise condo-tower.

World Satellite Television News

World Satellite Television News is the broadcast media relations firm representing Royal Palm Companies.

The media relations agency represents some of the world's best-known brands, in nearly every business sector.

President and Executive Producer, Bryan Glazer, says his firm worked with WTVJ on creating the Olympic designs appearing on the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

The agency also produced the aerial videography and photography, which is being distributed to news organizations and to social media platforms, worldwide.

Tower Lighting Samples

Paramount lights-up the stars and stripes for national holidays; for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and other national sporting events.

The building ignites the world's tallest digital menorah and spinning dreidels for Hanukah; a jumbo-jet sized Santa's flying sleigh for Christmas; a solo flickering memorial candle for days of mourning for the people killed in the Surfside, Florida condo collapse and the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

The building also ignited with the flags of Ukraine and Israel, when their wars started.

Lighting Schedule

Through August 11th, the date of the Olympics' closing ceremony, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter lights-up daily for a duration of three-minutes, at 6:00 a.m.; 9:00 p.m.; and 11:00 p.m.

