Strict Vigil Kept On Heroin Smuggling In J&K: CEC

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Aug 9 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that strict vigil on heroin smuggling across border and drone droppings has been undertaken in J&K ahead of the Assembly election.

“A strict vigil on heroin smuggling across the border has been initiated by the security forces. The issue of drone dropping has also been taken up with the security officials ahead of the Assembly election,” said CEC Rajiv Kumar while addressing the persons along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

He said that drug misuse is increasing in J&K and the commission has passed strict instructions that once the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force, the menace should be effectively checked.

He said that instructions to stop illegal liquor have already been passed while the authorities have been instructed to remain extra vigilant.

He said that illegal liquor kingpins and distributors would also be forcefully dealt with.“Strict enforcement to stop the liquor transportation, especially through Kathua district has also been initiated,” the CEC said.

He added that CCTVs have been also installed on the critical border checkpost to keep a tight vigil on the illicit liquor trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CEC also announced that Assembly elections will be held in J&K at the earliest and dates would be announced after an overall review is taken when the election commission returns to back Delhi.

He said that since the Parliament passed the J&K Reorganisation Act in December 2023, there was no possibility of holding the Assembly elections in J&K before that.

“You have done during the Lok Sabha polls what had not happened here in many decades. People have laid the foundation and it is now time for us to build the superstructure on that firm foundation,” the CEC said.

He said that no external or internal force can prevent us from holding the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are committed to holding the Assembly polls at the earliest,” the CEC said.