Harris And Trump Set For High-Stakes September 10Th Election Debate

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the nominee, and Kamala Harris, the potential nominee, have agreed to face each other for the first time in a televised debate.

Trump announced this news on Thursday, August 8th, during a press at his residence in Florida.

According to Mr. Trump, the debate will be held on September 10th on ABC, but he also proposed two additional debates on September 4th and 25th on two other news networks.

Ms. Harris confirmed her agreement to the September 10th debate with Mr. in a note on the social X. She wrote,“I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10th.”

Kamala Harris later told reporters that she is also prepared for more debates; however, a spokesperson from her campaign office stated that, at present, the topic of an additional debate on September 4th on Fox News is not under consideration.

These two political rivals in the United States had agreed to debate each other at a time when a recent poll showed that Ms. Harris has slightly increased her lead over Mr. Trump among voters in the past two weeks.

According to an Ipsos poll published on Thursday, Ms. Harris is ahead with 42% compared to Mr. Trump's 37%, whereas in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on July 22nd and 23rd, she led by 37% to Mr. Trump's 34%.

The upcoming debate between Trump and Harris is likely to be a crucial moment in the election campaign, as it provides an opportunity for both candidates to directly engage with each other and present their platforms to the public.

The slight increase in Harris's lead, as indicated by recent polls, adds pressure on Trump to perform well and potentially regain ground among voters.

As the campaign progresses, these debates will play a significant role in shaping voter opinions and could be decisive in determining the outcome of the election. Both candidates must prepare strategically to address key issues and sway undecided voters, making these debates more than just a public spectacle but a critical part of the electoral process.

