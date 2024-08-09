(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria recently completed its animal model study, DIAB-A22-1, an ambitious study that explored the potential of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the of diabetes

The study showed at least three primary positive outcomes, including and improved triglyceride and cholesterol levels, with lower doses of DehydraTECH-CBD achieving the most optimum outcome

The success of this study inches Lexaria closer to capitalizing on the potential of the diabetes drug market, estimated at $63.1 billion in 2021 It also points to the technology's effectiveness, particularly following the success of the company's most ambitious clinical study, HYPER-H21-4, demonstrating the potential of DehydraTECH-CBD for the treatment of hypertension

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. The company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery platform technology increases bioavailability, improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery, helping with speed of onset, and brain absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“encouraging,”

further indicating many prospective benefits worthy of further investigation together down the line ( ).

The study, which involved 32 male Zucker (“ZDF”) rats- 24 obese and eight lean, saw the administration of Lexaria's“DehydraTECH-CBD 2.0” formulations at either 30 mg/Kg or 100 mg/Kg of body weight. Following initial positive early responses witnessed, the study, which was to last for four weeks, was...

