Cannabisnewsbreaks Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) Announces White Label Agreement With BC-Based FLO Brands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, has signed a customer manufacturing/white label agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Corp. The agreement, which is with boutique brand house FLO Brands Inc., involves a partnership to launch a line of cannabis vape products. FLO Brands is dedicated to creating state-of-the-art, cannabis-based products using BC's finest genetics. The agreement between Pure Extracts and FLO Brands outlines the initial production of 3 SKUs of 0.5 gram, 510 vape cartridges. These exclusive products will be manufactured using Pure Extracts' 30-plus proprietary formulations. In addition to co-manufacturing the products, Pure Extracts will be providing all sales and distribution services, including labelling, packaging, applying of excise stamps and shipping.“We are excited about launching a white label product with our new partner, FLO Brands, a fellow BC company,” said Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky.“They have enormous capacity to create new cannabis products as the market matures here in Canada and consumer tastes evolve. With the addition of FLO and the increased capacity and flexibility our new cosolvent injection system provides, we have begun to execute our strategy with craft producers and branding specialists to get their white label products into the provincial dispensaries and drive up to $3 million of annual revenue from this vertical.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On Sept. 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. In addition, the company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information about the company, please visit .

