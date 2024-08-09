Road Accident In Bolivia Kills 22 Persons, Injures 16 Others

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A traffic accident in Bolivia left 22 people dead and 16 others injured.

The head-on collision between a truck and a bus on a highway in the Bolivian Andes, between the Bolivian town of Patacamaya and the town of Tambo Quemado in northern Chile, according to the Bolivian police.

The bus had been heading toward Chile on the busy commercial and route linking the two South American countries. Initial investigation showed that the truck had crossed into the opposite lane while trying to overtake a vehicle.

Images of the accident shared by Bolivian satellite channel, Unitel, showed the bus with its front section shattered and the smashed truck.

Bolivia sees about 1,400 traffic deaths each year, government statistics show. Accidents are mainly due to poor driving and mechanical failures.

A collision on a busy road in southwestern Bolivia on April 4 killed 14 people and left two injured.

