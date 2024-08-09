Enphase Hikes On Unveiling 5P Battery In Canada

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it started its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5PTM, in Canada. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity and can be paired with the new IQ8TM Microinverters to provide reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.

The new Enphase® Energy SystemTM with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 80 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“Reliability and safety are two key criteria homeowners evaluate when choosing a home energy system,” said Philip McNee, founder of Future Solar and Electric, an installer of Enphase products in Canada.“The Enphase Energy System equipped with the IQ Battery 5P is expertly crafted to deliver the utmost reliability, safety, and performance so homeowners can harness the power of the sun to power their lives.”

ENPH shares gained $2.03, or 1.6%, to $129.94.









MENAFN09082024000212011056ID1108535243