Aethlon Flat As Clinical Trial Results Released

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares barely budged at the open on Monday. The San Diego-based company, a medical therapeutic firm focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today provided the following update on its planned phase 1 safety, feasibility and dose-finding clinical trials of its Hemopurifier® in patients with solid tumors who have stable or progressive during anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as Keytruda® or Opdivo®.

"We continue to make progress preparing for our planned, safety, feasibility and "dose finding" oncology trials in Australia and India, and want to provide our shareholders and other constituents with an update, stated Steven LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aethlon Medical. In early May, we announced new data showing the in vitro removal of exosomes from cancer patient plasma using a miniature version of our Hemopurifier®. This data has been quickly integrated into the required documentation for Ethics Committees at our potential clinical sites. On May 17, 2024, we provided these documents to the Contract Research Organizations for these planned clinical trials. Subsequently, on May 24, 2024, one potential site submitted the documents to its Ethics Board. An additional site in Australia and another in India are currently assembling the packages for submission to their Ethics Committees.

AEMD shares took on a penny, or 2.2%, to 45 cents.

