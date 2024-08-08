French Ministry Of Armed Forces Believes Ukraine's Offensive In Kursk Region Sees Certain Success
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of the armed forces of France assessed the developments in Russia's Kursk region, stating that "the offensive by Ukraine's Armed Forces sees some initial success."
That's according to the ministry's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.
"The offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region, based on the surprise effect and confronts forces less prepared than on the eastern front, seems to have some initial success. The attack may force the Russian Armed Forces to pull troops from other areas of the front, thus reducing pressure in those areas where the Russian Armed Forces have previously experienced difficulties," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported fighting in Kursk region near the border with Ukraine after what Russian correspondents said was an incursion by the Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military have not issued any official statements on this matter.
Commenting on the events in Kursk region, the spokesperson for the European Commission on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said that according to international law, Ukraine has a legal right to defend itself, in particular, by attacking the aggressor on its soil.
