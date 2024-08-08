Second Peace Summit To Be Held Once Joint Plan For Implementation Of Peace Formula Ready - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will hold the second Peace Summit only after preparing a joint plan for the implementation of the 10 points of the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by the Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, who spoke in an interview with European Pravda , Ukrinform reports.

"The second summit can take place only once a joint plan is ready. There is a formula that consists of 10 points. It was announced by the president more than two years ago. Immediately after the meeting at the level of national security advisers in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia - ed.) a decision was agreed on the creation here in Kyiv, at the level of ambassadors and experts, of 10 working groups that have already worked out the implementation of each of these points – specific steps and specific terms required for the implementation of each of these points," he said.

Yermak emphasized that after the inaugural Peace Summit, the president set the task of working on the organization of thematic conferences that would record the efforts of working groups already at the highest level in order to compile it into a joint plan.

"We don't want this work to last months. We want to do everything quickly enough. That's why there is already work to be done today. I predict that the first conferences will start in the near future in order to have this plan ready as soon as possible," said the head of the Office.

Yermak emphasized the s extreme importance for Ukraine to have the plan supported by the majority of countries. He also noted that Ukraine is not ready to compromise on independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

"What is victory? Victory is the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, ensuring the security of our sovereignty, the return of all our people, accountability for war criminals, obtaining the necessary compensation for our country's recovery, and return of all Ukrainian children. Victory is a new security structure in Europe, where Ukraine will definitely play one of the leading roles," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the inaugural Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula were discussed at the event, including nuclear safety, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners of war and return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. After the summit, a joint communique was inked, which remains open for signing.